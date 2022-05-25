'American Pie' singer Don McLean pulls out of NRA convention
Don McLean said his performance at the NRA convention would be 'disrespectful' after the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas
The Uvalde School District had a 21-point plan to keep kids safe
Despite the security measures in place, Salvador Ramos was able to get past a security officer, into an elementary school, and into a classroom full of children and their teachers.
At least 40 minutes elapsed before Texas school shooter was killed, officials say
During the Texas school attack, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.
Central Florida therapy dogs head to Texas to support grieving families
"It's awesome to feel the immediate gratification of seeing a person go from tears to smiles. It's a return on the investment."
Texas School Shooting: Rally for gun control being held on Capitol Hill
A rally is being held Thursday morning on Capitol Hill to push lawmakers to take action to stop mass shootings in the U.S.
Texas school shooter posted plans to Facebook 15 minutes before deadly attack: Abbott
Salvador Ramos killed 19 kids, 2 teachers, and injured more than a dozen people in the shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Elon Musk calls for special assault rifle permits for 'extremely well vetted' people
In a tweet, Elon Musk gave his opinion that assault rifles should, at minimum, require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted.
Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: 21 dead, including 19 kids
Twenty-one people are dead, including 19 children, and two teachers following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, of Uvalde.
Cyber experts explain what companies can do to track threats
Tuesday's mass school shooting in Texas follows a trend of suspects leaving a trail on social media.
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles days after turning 18, 'no known mental health history,' Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said there was “no meaningful forewarning of a crime,” beyond private messages on Facebook that weren't discovered until after the shooting.
Mother of Texas school shooter was in disbelief about son shooting grandmother, boyfriend's mom says
Ramos’s mother, Adriana Reyes, was in disbelief that her son was capable of such violence on Tuesday evening, telling her boyfriend’s mother hours after the attack that she was still looking for Ramos and didn’t think that the 18-year-old would shoot his grandmother, according to Maria Alvarez.
Warriors' Damion Lee says, 'It’s easier to get a gun than baby formula right now'
Warriors small forward Damion Lee echoed the same sentiments as his head coach Steve Kerr after yet another mass shooting rocked the nation.
Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting reignites partisan divide on guns
In the wake of Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas, Democratic lawmakers in Florida called on their Republican colleagues to use time remaining in a special legislative session on property insurance to address firearm-related measures such as imposing universal background checks on gun buyers.
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas school shooting press conference: ‘You’re doing nothing’
“You’re doing nothing,” Beto O’Rourke stood up shouting, moments after Abbott finished speaking. O’Rourke was quickly escorted out of the room.
Texas school shooting: Border Patrol agent killed gunman
Police said all the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom.
Who is Salvador Ramos? What we know about Texas elementary school shooting suspect
Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old resident of Uvalde, Texas, was named as the gunman who killed 14 students and a teacher at Robb Elementary School.
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
Texas school shooting: What we know about the victims in Uvalde
Police have not formally identified the victims from the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, but some family members are sharing pictures. Here's what we know so far about the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
Texas school shooter allegedly sent chilling message to woman on Instagram before killing kids: source
Salvador Ramos, 18, was shot and killed by a border patrol agent after killing 19 kids and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, officials said.
Father who lost son in Parkland Mass Shooting says he feels physical pain for Texas parents
A man whose 15-year-old son was killed in the 2018 school massacre in Parkland, Florida, said he’s in physical pain thinking of what parents of children killed at a Uvalde elementary school are going through.