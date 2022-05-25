Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting reignites partisan divide on guns

Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting reignites partisan divide on guns

In the wake of Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas, Democratic lawmakers in Florida called on their Republican colleagues to use time remaining in a special legislative session on property insurance to address firearm-related measures such as imposing universal background checks on gun buyers.

Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.