Brevard County Commission approves new lifeguard funding plan

In a decision aimed at keeping swimmers safe, the Brevard County Commission voted Tuesday on how to fund lifeguard services for the upcoming fiscal year.

After much debate over who would cover the costs, the commission decided to allow cities to continue paying the amount they have traditionally contributed. This decision comes after discussions of a budget proposal that could have required cities like Cocoa Beach to pay up to 10 times more for lifeguard services.

Ultimately, county officials agreed to adjust the budget, ensuring cities wouldn't face a significant financial burden.

Cocoa Beach Mayor Keith Capizzi, who spoke before the meeting, expressed relief at the outcome.

"We’re just not able to pay 800-something thousand dollars extra that they wanted us to pay," Capizzi said. "So what we’re leaning towards is paying the status quo—what we were paying in previous years."

For now, lifeguard services in Brevard County will remain unchanged for the next fiscal year.

