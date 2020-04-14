Brevard County businesses donate hundreds of meals for Palm Bay Hospital staff

article

Siggy’s, An American Bar, Yellow Dog Café and Family Tradition Café are all places healthcare workers usually enjoy outside of work.

But on Tuesday, those restaurants donated meals to the Palm Bay Hospital staff during their shifts.

Dozens of boxes filled with food and filled with care were loaded up for those on the frontlines.

“It just, it means so much. It’s from the heart.”

Three businesses in Palm Bay came together to provide food for nearly the entire staff at Palm Bay Hospital.

Nearly 500 meals were delivered during two shifts to say "thank you" for the healthcare workers.

“They’re the frontline heroes. There’s nothing we can do to pay them back, but if we can take their mind off what they’re going through for a couple of seconds, that’s what we wanted to do,” said Palm Bay City Councilman Brian Anderson.

Anderson worked with the businesses to donate the meals.

It was a donation that Palm Bay Hospital did not take lightly.

“They’re taking a financial hit as well but still finding it in their hearts to make a donation like that says so much about them and about our whole community,” said Palm Bay Hospital Administrator Dan Bowen.

Siggy’s and the others say they were happy to provide.

“We’ve been in biz for 30 years this month, so it feels really good to give back to the community that has been supporting us for 30 years,” said Siggy’s General Manager Devon Gillespie.

A caravan of cars twice Tuesday pulled up outside the hospital for the massive drop-offs.

“It was just unbelievable to see them pull up to the hospital in a caravan with all those meals boxed up,” Bowen said.

“It’s not about the end result. It’s about keeping the community strong and just getting through this together,” Anderson said.