Brevard Co. rescues trying to adopt animals quickly as deputies seize more dogs from alleged puppy mill

More animal control officers were investigating and removing dogs on Wednesday at an alleged puppy mill in Brevard County on Mustang Lane.

The sheriff of Brevard County says this a nationwide investigation and the new developments come as local rescues want to make sure they have enough resources to help all the animals.

On Wednesday morning, several animal control officers and deputies went in and out of a property on Mustang Lane that sits behind a fence covered with a black tarp. FOX 35 confirmed with the sheriff’s office that more animals were rescued during the latest midweek search.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey says they may need more fosters to help as this investigation intensifies.

Two arrests were made in July, and more than 50 dogs were rescued so far from several properties in Cocoa and Merritt Island.

"This case is far from over, and I can tell you that we are going to pursue every criminal charge that we can," said Ivey.

The sheriff says this all started back on July 10, when deputies arrested Elisabeth Cleveland and accused her of keeping dogs in deplorable conditions.

Some were living under floorboards. Others didn’t have food or water, according to the sheriff.

This week, her husband, Richard Cleveland, was also taken into custody on a $116,000 bond and nearly 150 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and unlawful confinement without food, water or exercise.

The dogs pulled from their homes have been going to local shelters and rescues.

Sheriff Ivey isn’t sure how many dogs will need help in the end, and rescues are swamped.

"It’s super important to adopt right now just because we are full," said Shelby Montgomery with the SPCA.

This reported puppy mill investigation has the SPCA working around the clock to clear out their shelter and help all their dogs find forever homes.

"It’s heartbreaking. It really does break my heart," said Noel Donaghey who’s currently fostering a stray dog named Parker and desperately trying to help him find his forever home.

Parker is the SPCA’s longest resident right now. He’s been at the shelter in Titusville for over a year, had to have his leg amputated because he was hit by a car and is constantly overlooked.

"He has a heart of gold," said Donaghey.

Parker needs to find a forever home as soon as possible, and these pups who were saved from confined cages probably will, too. If you can adopt or foster in any capacity, the time to help is now.

"There are too many dogs in the shelters these days. They’re not supposed to be there. They need to get out," concluded Donaghey.

The sheriff says he is working as fast as he can on search warrants and other court documents to rescue every animal behind this fence.

If you are able to adopt Parker, volunteer as a foster or give any kind of donations, call the SPCA or Brevard County Animal Shelter to help.