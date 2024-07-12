Brevard sheriff expands alleged puppy mill investigation across state lines

One dog rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Brevard County died on Friday as the Brevard Sheriff expands its investigation across state lines.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey shared the sad update about one of the pups passing with FOX 35 on Friday. Thankfully, dozens more are alive and safe at the Brevard County animal shelter.

Elisabeth Cleveland, the woman arrested for allegedly running the operation, bonded out of jail just days after her initial arrest.

Neighbors are concerned that the owner is out of jail. One condition for the bond was that she couldn't have any dogs. However, nearby people said there were still dogs on her property on Friday.

"Two of the dogs are loose at the puppy mill," said Shanae Christian, who’s been documenting and calling Brevard Animal Services for months because she was concerned for the animals.

She shared a new video with FOX 35 of two Shiba Inus still living at an alleged puppy mill on the Space Coast. The two dogs had escaped the kennel when she took the video.

"It’s sad. I don’t feel like anything can happen fast enough for these animals," she said.

The sheriff raided and rescued 38 dogs from a home on Crissafulli Road in Merritt Island earlier this week.

Court documents say the dogs had injuries and open wounds, were confined in spaces full of mold, feces, and vomit, and had no access to food or water.

The dogs are still alive at the Brevard County animal shelter, and the county has various fosters and rescues.

On Friday, FOX 35 saw a Dalmatian, Cavalier Spaniel mix, and Shiba Inu. They were pretty shy and quiet, adjusting to their new environment.

"Even though they’re getting rescued from the mills, they’re still not rescued. They’re rescued when they are homed," said Christian.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey arrested Cleveland on 134 counts of animal cruelty and unlawful confinement, but by Friday, she had already posted the $259,000 bond.

"She bonds out, which tells you the amount of revenue that was being generated from this," said Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Neighbors are even more worried about the dogs, who say they can still hear barking coming from one of the raided properties.

"There’s another, if I had to guess, 40 or 50 dogs there now," said the neighbor, using her TikTok channel to raise awareness about the alleged mill.

The sheriff says they’re working as fast they can to save every animal.

"The law doesn’t allow us to just arbitrarily take anything," said Ivey.

Ivey says he’s now conducting a national investigation and tracking where the dogs were sold across state lines. DCF is also investigating.

"It will not hurt my feelings at all if there are more arrests, and I do anticipate that," concluded Ivey.

The sheriff says these dogs were sold on a Weebly website called Curio Kennel. As of Friday, the page still came up when FOX 35 searched.

The sheriff is asking anyone who may have been looking at dogs there to stop immediately.

He also says this case is a prime example of how important it is to rescue dogs from our local shelters. Hundreds of animals need a new home right now, and now even more need help after this bust.