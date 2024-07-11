Woman accused of running puppy mill expected to be released from jail

Elisabeth Cleveland, arrested on Wednesday, is expected to be released from jail after deputies found dozens of dogs on three properties across the county, allegedly connected to a puppy mill operation.

Court records reveal Cleveland faces two cases with a total of 134 charges of animal cruelty and unlawful confinement.

Neighbor Luis Quintero described the scene, saying, "It didn't just sound like three or five dogs. It sounded like there were ten-plus, maybe even more."

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office reported that 38 dogs were found living in deplorable conditions on Mustang Lane in Cocoa, directly across from Quintero's home.

"At nighttime, sometimes I stay up late. If my TV ain't rolling, I hear the barking," Quintero added.

Deputies labeled the operation a puppy mill.

Court documents detail the harrowing conditions: dogs with injuries and open wounds were confined in spaces filled with mold, feces, and vomit, with little to no access to food or water.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey expressed his outrage on social media about the conditions he witnessed. "The biggest thing that I was infuriated about was if you look behind me you see these igloo style dog houses and that's the only cover these pups had out there," Ivey said in a Facebook post.

Ivey noted that the dogs also suffered from exposure to the Florida heat.

The alleged animal abuse spanned three locations in Brevard County: two addresses on Crissafulli Road and one on Mustang Lane. FOX35 cameras captured footage of dogs barking in cages outside the Mustang Lane property.

In a video post, Ivey stated, "The dogs were actually living under the floorboards in this house."