Celtic's Al Horford fined $25K for 'excessive contact' on Magic's Moritz Wagner: NBA

Boston Celtics player Al Horford has been fined $25,000 for making "unnecessary and excessive contact"on Orlando Magic's center Moritz Wagner during Friday's game in Massachusetts.

Joe Dumars, the executive vice president and head of basketball operations, made the announcement Sunday, a news release stated.

Officials said the forward-center was ejected for the "flagrant foul" during the third quarter of the Dec. 16 game held at TD Gardens.

Video of the incident was shared on the NBA's website.

In the video, Horford can be seen appearing to elbow the Magic player in the groin/lower body area.