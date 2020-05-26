Bonnet Creek Resort, near Disney World, reopens to guests

The Wyndham Club Bonnet Creek Resort reopened its doors to visitors Tuesday.

It's the first major resort in the area of Walt Disney World to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Wyndham leaders said the resort, which is a vacation ownership resort, will only function at about 25 percent capacity to start with.

Several new social distancing and cleaning policies were put in place as staff prepared for the first guests to arrive Tuesday.

None of the resort's stores or restaurants have reopened yet.

One pool in the resort is reopened with distancing policies in place and seating at the pool is only by reservation.

A handwashing station is at the entrance to the pool, officials said.

Inside, all of the rooms are deep-cleaned with special cleaning solutions placed in the kitchen for guest use.

Additionally, the resort is asking vacationers to check-in at curbside, instead of going into the actual lobby.

Officials are also limiting elevator use to one family or just four people at a time.