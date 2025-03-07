Bond set at $100K for woman accused of deadly road rage shooting in Orlando

The Brief A judge granted bond for Tina Allgeo, charged with second-degree murder in a December road rage shooting, but she will remain in custody until trial. Her attorney argued self-defense, citing video showing the victim opening her car door before the shooting, while prosecutors claimed she is a danger to the community. The case moves toward trial in May, where the court will weigh the self-defense claim against the prosecution’s evidence.



A judge granted bond for an Orange County woman charged with second-degree murder in a December road rage shooting in Orlando.

Case hinges around provocation, self-defense claims

What we know:

A judge has granted bond for Tina Allgeo, who is charged with second-degree murder in a fatal road rage incident that took place in December.

Investigators said the whole incident started during morning rush hour traffic when Mihail Tsvetkov may have hit Allgeo’s car. Detectives said Tsvetkov drove away and Allgeo followed him down East Colonial Drive. A video shown in court appears to show her crashing into his car in retaliation. Orlando police officers reported that Tsvetkov then went to Allgeo’s car, opened her door and punched her, and she responded by shooting and killing him.

Since being indicted last month, Allgeo has been held in Orange County Jail without bond.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Orange County Grand Jury formally indicted Tina Allgeo, 47, for Second Degree Murder (with a firearm) in the fatal shooting of Mihail Tsvetkov.

During a pre-trial hearing, her attorney, Mark O’Mara, argued that she acted in self-defense.

Mihail Tsvetkov was killed in a road rage shooting in Orlando on December 2nd, 2024 (Courtesy: Daniela Cvetkova)

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the confrontation between Allgeo and the victim before the shooting. Details about their interaction prior to the fatal moment have not been fully disclosed.

While Allgeo claims self-defense, it is uncertain how the court will ultimately interpret the video evidence and other factors in the case.

The backstory:

The case stems from an alleged road rage incident in December that ended in gunfire. Allgeo was indicted on second-degree murder charges last month, leading to her initial detention without bond. The legal battle over whether she should remain in custody intensified during the pre-trial hearing, with both sides presenting arguments regarding her potential threat to the community and the legitimacy of her self-defense claim.

What they're saying:

"The state’s position is she [Allgeo] provoked the entire incident," said State Attorney Monique Worrell.

Prosecutors have argued that Allego should not be able to legally claim self-defense and told the judge they believe she could be a danger to the community if released.

"She intentionally struck his vehicle after he left the initial encounter," Worrell said. "That is a forcible felony – which prohibits her from self-defense."

Allgeo's attorney, Mark O’Mara, is arguing that the newly released video supports her self-defense claim.

"I thought it evidenced that my client acted appropriately in self-defense. I mean, I don't want to presume what a jury may think about it, but, you know, you look at that video, even though she may have been an aggressor of sorts with that shot at the car earlier, he gets out of the car, looks at it, 15 to 20 seconds of that, comes into her car and rips her door open and starts pummeling her inside," O'Mara said. "That is classic self-defense."

O'Mara released a statement following the judge's ruling to grant bond, set at $100,000.

"I'm very happy that the state's motion for pre-trial detention was denied as it should have been. The $100,000 was a bit high for the financial circumstances of my client, but at least she's going to be home while we defend this case."

What's next:

Allgeo’s trial is set to start in May.

