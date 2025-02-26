Woman indicted on second-degree murder charge in alleged road rage shooting in Orlando

The Brief An Orange County grand jury indicted Tina Allgeo for second-degree murder in what has been described as a deadly road rage shooting. Authorities say a minor traffic incident escalated before Allgeo allegedly shot Mihail Tsvetkov. She remains in custody as legal debates continue over self-defense and the use of deadly force.



A Florida woman who allegedly shot and killed a man in a road rage incident has been indicted by an Orange County grand jury for second-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the December 2024 incident.

‘This is a case of great public importance’

What we know:

An Orange County grand jury has indicted Tina Allgeo, 47, on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the December 2024 shooting of Mihail Tsvetkov. The indictment follows an extensive investigation into an alleged road rage incident that escalated into deadly gunfire, investigators said.

Orlando police responded to a 911 call on December 2 at the intersection of E. Colonial Drive and Primrose Drive, where they found Tsvetkov lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. Investigators determined that Allgeo and Tsvetkov had been involved in a traffic altercation that turned violent when Allgeo allegedly shot him.

Following the grand jury’s decision, Allgeo was booked into the Orange County jail on February 26 and is being held without bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly disclosed additional details about what led to the fatal confrontation, including whether Allgeo’s actions could be justified under Florida’s self-defense laws. The sequence of events remains a point of debate — while prosecutors argue that Allgeo escalated the encounter, her defense team may contend that she acted in response to a perceived threat.

It is also unclear whether additional evidence, such as surveillance footage or eyewitness testimony, could impact the case as it moves forward.

The backstory:

The case began with what police describe as a minor fender-bender, which quickly escalated. Investigators say Allgeo used her vehicle to strike Tsvetkov’s car before he exited, approached her, and allegedly struck her after opening her car door. In response, Allgeo fired the fatal shot, police said.

Mihail Tsvetkov was killed in a road rage shooting in Orlando on December 2nd, 2024 (Courtesy: Daniela Cvetkova)

Initially, Allgeo was charged only with battery, sparking debate over whether her actions warranted a more severe charge. The case was later presented to a grand jury, which returned an indictment for second-degree murder, a charge that carries a potential life sentence.

Big picture view:

This case has reignited discussions about self-defense laws, road rage violence, and the consequences of escalating disputes. Orlando has seen an increase in road rage-related altercations, with legal experts and the public divided on how such incidents should be prosecuted.

Some argue that Allgeo was protecting herself under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, while others believe she overreacted to a situation that did not warrant the use of deadly force. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how similar road rage shootings are handled in the state.

What they're saying:

State Attorney Monique Worrell emphasized the importance of bringing the case before a grand jury.

"Gun violence stemming from senseless disputes will not be tolerated, and our office will hold those who commit these acts accountable," — State Attorney Monique Worrell

"This is a case of great public importance that needed to be reviewed by the Grand Jury to determine whether the evidence supported an indictment," Worrell said. "Gun violence stemming from senseless disputes will not be tolerated, and our office will hold those who commit these acts accountable."

The victim’s sister, Daniela Cvetkova, voiced frustration over the circumstances of the shooting during an interview with FOX 35 following the deadly altercation.

"You can move your car, you can run over him. You can shoot him in the arm and the torso anywhere else. Move away. Drive away. Why do you have to pull your gun and shoot him in the face?" she asked

Attorney Tom Scolaro, representing the victim’s family, argued that Allgeo’s actions were unnecessary and that she "decided to escalate a minor traffic fender-bender and snuffed out a life for no reason."

However, criminal defense attorney Michael Panella, who is not involved in the case, suggested that Allgeo may have acted within her legal rights.

"Because he’s committing a forcible felony, and it’s imminent like it’s happening, she has a right to defend herself with deadly force," Panella said.

What's next:

Allgeo’s defense is expected to argue that she acted in self-defense, while prosecutors will seek to prove that she escalated the situation unnecessarily. The case remains active, and future court hearings will determine whether additional evidence influences the charges or potential plea deals.

For the latest updates, the Orange County Clerk of Court’s website provides case information as proceedings continue.

