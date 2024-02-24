Expand / Collapse search

Bodycam: Volusia County deputy clipped by van while on scene of traffic crash

By Kiah Armstrong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

Body cam shows deputy get hit by car

Body cam footage showed a Volusia County deputy gets clipped by a car while he was on a crash scene speaking with a witness

DELAND, Fla. - A Volusia County deputy who was on the scene of a traffic crash was clipped by a passing van, bodycam footage shows.  

The video begins with a person appearing to explain to the deputy what happened in the traffic crash. 

About eight seconds in, the deputy is knocked to the ground in the middle of the witness speaking.  

He then gets up, nearly out of breath before saying "I just got hit by a car."

Moments later, the deputy catches up with the van and conducts a traffic stop. 

The driver gets out and is seemingly surprised when the deputy says he hit him. 

The driver was issued several citations and the deputy was evaluated and cleared at the hospital. 