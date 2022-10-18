Bodycam video appears to show Orange County deputy slumped over in seat during DUI arrest

A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is accused of driving under the influence.

The St. Cloud Police Department released bodycamera video showing what happened when they reportedly pulled over Deputy John Guzman on Saturday.

In the video, police approach Guzman's gray Honda which is stopped near a gas station with the door open. Guzman is seen slumped over in the driver's seat with the car still in ‘drive.’

According to the charging affidavit, Guzman was hanging out of the driver's seat and that he was "asleep behind the wheel."

Police then ask Guzman to step out of the vehicle. He complies and sits on the curb, then stands up as police ask where he's coming from.

MORE NEWS: 2 still on the run after robbery turned deadly shooting at Orlando's Magic Mall

"Where are you coming from tonight?" the officer asks.

"A friends house," Guzman replies.

Police say Guzman declined a field sobriety test. He was taken to the Osceola County Jail.

MORE NEWS: Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first

Guzman has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and reassigned to an administrative role, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said once the criminal proceedings are complete, an administrative investigation will be conducted.

Guzman was hired in September 2019 and works in the uniform patrol division.