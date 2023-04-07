Body of man discovered on island by kayaker along Florida coast: Police

article

The body of an elderly man was found on a nearby island by a kayaker near the Intracoastal Waterway, Port Orange Police said Friday.

Around 3:35 p.m., police said they responded to the boat ramps of the Intracoastal Waterway in response to a death. They said a kayaker alerted them to the body of the man on the nearby island.

Police said nothing located during the initial investigation would suggest the deceased man was a victim of a crime. An autopsy on the man's cause of death is pending.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to call Detective Lance Morris at 386-506-5813 or Lmorris@port-orange.org.