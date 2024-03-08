Body found in Ormond Beach positively identified as missing teen Autumn McClure, deputies say

The body of a missing high school student from Ormond Beach has been positively identified as Autumn McClure, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

McClure, a Mainland High School student, went missing on May 10, 2004, from her grandmother's home in the Ormond Beach area.

According to deputies, she was last seen when her boyfriend dropped her off at the Volusia Mall.

He later changed his story, claiming that he had dropped her off at Seabridge Bridge, where she got into a car with a woman named Jessica Freeman.

When Autumn first disappeared, her grandmother reported receiving letters from her that were connected to a Melbourne address. It’s unclear if the letters were legitimately from her or a potential smokescreen by her killer. Sheriff Chitwood said the case went cold for years after being unable to catch a lead through those letters.

Photo shows Autumn McClure, a teen who went missing back in May of 2004 | Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

That was until 2021, when they received a phone call that would change the outlook of the investigation. A man named Chris Miller said an associate of his confessed to killing Autumn and burying her somewhere in Volusia County.

"He basically tells the detective, I’ve got to get this off my chest," Chitwood said.

The associate's name was Brian Donley, and Miller's tip would put detectives on Donley’s trail. All while this is happening, investigators are in contact with Jessica Freeman, who, on a monitored phone call, told Miller she witnessed Donley kill Autumn and get rid of the body.

Approximately a year after said phone call, Donley died following a medical procedure.

According to investigators, Donley’s death gave Jessica Freeman the peace of mind to step forward and give more information. She told deputies she withheld information out of fear of retaliation from Donley.

After securing a deal for her immunity, she said Autumn lived with herself and Donley when she disappeared.

"They were involved in a sexual relationship with Autumn. Now, keep in mind Brian was 31 at the time. Autumn was 16." Chitwood said. After further conversations, she would give investigators a location where the body was buried in the 1300 block of Hand Avenue in Ormond Beach.

She claims Donley visited the property in late 2021 or early 2022 and was delighted to see a new home was being built there. In 2023, the department identified the location and began working with the homeowner on a deal to excavate the site. After coming to terms with them, the next stage of the investigation commenced.

"She came home one afternoon and saw Brian choking Autumn in the bathroom. By the time she intervened, she saw that Autumn was lifeless, and she left the [trailer]," The Sheriff said. The department said they have no reason to believe Freeman had anything to do with the teen’s death.