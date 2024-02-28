Human remains possibly linked to missing Ormond Beach teen found 20 years later, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

Human remains believed to belong to a 16-year-old girl who went missing nearly 20 years ago have been discovered in Ormond Beach on Wednesday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Autumn Lane McClure was last seen on May 10, 2004 after her boyfriend dropped her off at the Volusia Mall. On Wednesday, nearly 20 years later, detectives investigating her disappearance found human remains during the excavation of a suspected burial site in the Ormond Beach area.

"Not the result anyone hoped for in 2004 or ever since, but I am very proud of the work that went into this discovery 20 years later," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. "At the very least we can say we never gave up on Autumn McClure's case. Prayers and condolences to the family tonight."

Autumn Lane McClure, a Mainland High School student, was last seen on May 10, 2004. (Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Since the disappearance of the Mainland High School student, detectives have continued to investigate the case. They've obtained DNA from family, re-interviewed friends and possible witnesses, and even identified a person of interest in 2021. That person, however, died in May 2022. The investigation still continued on.

Sheriff Chitwood is scheduled to host a press conference on Thursday about the findings.