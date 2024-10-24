Body cam footage shows fatal hotel shooting involving Florida deputies

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage showing the moment deputies opened fire on a man they say was threatening them with a knife.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 21, just after 4:30 a.m., at the InTown Suites hotel on Central Florida Parkway in Orlando, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the hotel after a woman called 911, saying her boyfriend was suicidal. Authorities say the man charged at deputies with a knife raised above his head, prompting them to open fire.

In other parts of the video, one of the six deputies can be heard trying to persuade the man to drop the weapon and come out of the hotel room.

"Drop the knife, bro, nobody wants to hurt you. You don’t have to do this. You’ve got a lot of people that care about you, bro," the deputy said.

After about 20 minutes of negotiations, the man came out, holding the knife above his head and running toward them, forcing them to stop him, according to deputies.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

