Body cam footage shows fatal hotel shooting involving Florida deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage showing the moment deputies opened fire on a man they say was threatening them with a knife.
The shooting occurred on Sept. 21, just after 4:30 a.m., at the InTown Suites hotel on Central Florida Parkway in Orlando, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies responded to the hotel after a woman called 911, saying her boyfriend was suicidal. Authorities say the man charged at deputies with a knife raised above his head, prompting them to open fire.
MORE STORIES
- Raw sewage stews in some Holly Hill yards, residents demand answers from city
- Should minimum wage be lower for workers who get tips? These 2 states will decide
- Multiple vote-by-mail ballots found discarded in Orange County after USPS master key was stolen
- Walmart employee found dead inside walk-in oven at store: police
- Seminole County Sheriffs Office warns of romance scammers: $700 million lost in 2022, according to FBI
In other parts of the video, one of the six deputies can be heard trying to persuade the man to drop the weapon and come out of the hotel room.
"Drop the knife, bro, nobody wants to hurt you. You don’t have to do this. You’ve got a lot of people that care about you, bro," the deputy said.
After about 20 minutes of negotiations, the man came out, holding the knife above his head and running toward them, forcing them to stop him, according to deputies.
The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV