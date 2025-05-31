Orlando weather: Weekend cold front brings storms, showers, gusty winds and hail

The Brief A weekend cold front is bringing the possibility of storms, scattered showers, gusty winds and hail across Central Florida. Highs for today look to be a little cooler with the help of the front, the clouds and the rain. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with the humidity slowly dropping. Sunday will bring a slim chance of isolated showers and storms.



A weekend cold front is bringing the possibility of storms, scattered showers, gusty winds and hail across Central Florida.

Here's everything you need to know about the weather today, tomorrow and looking ahead to the start of the workweek.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

This cold front continues to slide to the southeast through the morning and into the early afternoon with scattered showers and storms.

A Marginal Risk is in play south of Orlando, which means a couple of storms could include gusty winds near 60 mph. If a storm really gets going, some small hail is possible, as well. The tornado threat is really low, thanks to the lack of "twisting of the wind" in the atmosphere.

Highs for today look to be a little cooler with the help of the front, the clouds and the rain. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with the humidity slowly dropping.

This cold front looks to hang up across the state, which keeps the threat of isolated showers and storms in the forecast even into Saturday night. Once again, these should mainly stay across the southern reaches of the metro.

What will the weather look like the rest of the weekend?

What's next:

Another piece of energy dives toward the Sunshine State on Sunday and that brings a slim chance of isolated showers and storms.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

The progressive and more active pattern continues as we kick off the workweek too, with our next disturbance coming down the pike.

This wave looks to be a little stronger and brings more coverage of showers and storms on Monday.

As this upper-level low exits, we shift into a more classic "summer" set-up with onshore flow and seabreeze-driven storms.

This pattern unfolds on Tuesday through later in the week with daily chances for afternoon showers and storms.

Highs look to stay close to seasonable norms for this time of year, topping out near 90°.

