Blue Man Group at Universal Orlando ends 14-year run

article

The Blue Man Group has ended its residency at Universal Orlando.

In a tweet, the Blue Man Group said, "While this is the end of our run at Universal Orlando, we hope our fans will visit when we safely reopen in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston."

The tweet included a photo saying, "Thank you to the Blue Man Orlando cast, crew and staff for more than 6,000 shows and to the millions of fans who shared in our incredible 14 year run!"

No word on what will eventually replace the long-running show.