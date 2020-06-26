'Black Lives Matter' street mural expected to be completed on Saturday

Around 300 people took part in painting a "Black Lives Matter" mural in Downtown Orlando on Friday.

It's located on Rosalind Avenue, between Washington Street and Robinson Street, and being hailed as a symbol of solidarity by city leaders.

"I think this is a phenomenal day, moving the city in the right direction," Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill said.

Stenciling for the 400-foot-long Black Lives Matter mural began on Thursday and is expected to be completed on Saturday.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the mural is meant "to reaffirm Orlando’s commitment to take action to stop racial injustice and inequality."

Advertisement

Children like 11-year-old Keyshawn got a chance to take part in the historic painting.

"It’s actually fun because we are making the community better," he said.

Christian Willis showed up on Monday to see the start of the mural.

"It’s fun, educational for me. Gives me something to do," he said.

"Some people are married to the protests, and they don’t want to see healing. And that’s black and white." — Orlando Commissioner Regina I. Hill - District 5

The estimated cost of the mural is $20,000. Commissioner Regina Hill organized the effort, calling it educational for the kids.

"With this, we are creating a summer curriculum program so that they can understand what the Black Lives Matter movement is."

Not everyone was happy with Friday's event. A Black Lives Matter protester was escorted out after some activists expressed their disapproval of the mural. T.J. Legacy-Cole said he and other protesters still haven’t met with city leaders, adding that he wants changes and not a mural.

"Protesters did not march for paint. We did not march for symbolism. What we marched for was substantial change, police reform," Legacy-Cole said.

He said this is just a "photo op." Hill, who is one of two African-American city commissioners, said the mural is about healing.

"All voices aren’t going to agree with many of the things you’re doing to heal. Some people are married to the protests, and they don’t want to see healing. And that’s black and white."

Little Keyshawn said he's proud to take part in painting the mural.

"Those protesters over there are thinking we are doing manual labor, and we are having fun and stuff!" he added.