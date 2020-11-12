BJ's Wholesale Club giving free turkeys to club members for Thanksgiving

article

BJ’s Wholesale Club announced this week that it will offer club members a free Thanksgiving turkey this year!

From now until November 25, BJ’s members can get a free Butterball whole turkey with a coupon when they buy any four qualifying items.

The offer is good while supplies last.

For the first time ever, BJ’s free turkey offer is also valid with curbside pickup, pick up in-club, and same-day delivery.

“Our Thanksgiving feasts may look different this year, but we’re helping our members make them just as memorable with free turkey and unbeatable savings on fresh food and groceries,” said Michael Leary, senior vice president, GMM, perishables, grocery and beverages. “Whether shopping in-club or from home, BJ’s members can get everything they need for their favorite Thanksgiving dishes – all at an incredible value.”

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Thanksgiving survey determines how much the average American would pay to have someone clean after the meal

To redeem their free turkey coupon, members can choose from over 150 qualifying products, including household essentials like:

Cascade Platinum ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent

Pampers Cruisers Diapers

Swiffer Floor Care

Tide Power PODS Laundry Detergent.

Shoppers can view a complete list of qualifying items at BJs.com/FreeTurkey.