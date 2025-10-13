Birds killed by vehicle: FWC, U.S. Fish & Wildlife investigating dozens of deaths at Port Canaveral

The Brief Nearly 50 birds were run over by a vehicle at Port Canaveral. The FWC and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating the incident. Only one bird survived. Several died on scene, and others had to be euthanized.



Wildlife officials are investigating after a driver allegedly plowed through a flock of shore birds at Port Canaveral on Friday.

The incident killed dozens and injured others in what rescuers described as a "disturbing and deliberate act."

What we know:

Wild Florida Rescue got the call on Friday, and a volunteer rushed to the scene at Port Canaveral. The killing took place near a cargo dock at the port.

The shore birds had broken wings and legs. Rescuers tried to save the birds by taking them to the Florida Wildlife Hospital, but many were too badly hurt and couldn’t be saved. Only one bird survived.

Multiple agencies are investigating, but FWC has a suspect. That person has already been interviewed, as well as witnesses. Video and physical evidence was also collected from the scene. The state attorney will make the final call on charges.

Wild Florida Rescue says this isn’t the first time they’ve responded to the port for a mass bird death event.

They’re concerned to see this behavior and blatant disregard for an animal’s wellbeing. At this point, officials aren’t saying the earlier reports are connected or related.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s identity under investigation still hasn’t been released by officials.

What they're saying:

The animal rescue volunteer who first saw the sight is disappointed and wants to see justice served in this case.

"This is serious business. You don’t wipe out Brevard County wildlife like that and that there’s consequences," said Ken Smith with Wild Florida Rescue.

Port Canaveral is also monitoring what happened on their property.

"Port Canaveral is aware of this tragic incident which is under investigation by state and federal wildlife officials," said Steve Linden, Port Canaveral spokesman.

Below is the FWC news release shared with FOX 35 News:

"On Oct. 10, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers responded to a call from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office regarding an incident at the Port Canaveral Cargo Dock.

"According to initial reports, an individual drove a truck through a large group of birds, killing 35 at the scene. An additional 13 birds had to be euthanized due to injuries; only one bird survived.

FWC officers conducted a comprehensive investigation, which included reviewing video evidence, collecting physical evidence, obtaining witness statements, and interviewing the suspect. The Florida Wildlife Hospital and Wild Florida Rescue also responded to provide care for the injured birds.

"The investigation, with assistance from U.S. Fish and Wildlife, remains active. Prior to any charging decisions, additional evidence will be submitted to the Brevard County State Attorney’s Office for review."