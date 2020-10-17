Biden supporters gather for 'Get Out The Vote' rally in Orlando

article

In-person early voting begins in Florida on Monday and supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden came out on Saturday in Orlando to encourage people to cast their ballots.

Cars lined up covered in 'Biden/Harris 2020' signs and waving flags. Many who saw the caravan honked their horns in support.

The Biden campaign announced on Saturday that his running mate Kamala Harris would be making two stops in Florida on Monday, including in Orlando, as the race for the White House heats up.

RELATED: Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to visit Orlando on Monday

According to Newsweek, as of Saturday morning, 2,423,573 people have voted by mail, with about 1,190,508 of them Democrats and 730,123 of them Republicans.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump is predicting a "red wave" of Republican voting in Florida. Addressing a campaign rally Friday in Ocala, he said in 18 days, "we're going to win the state of Florida. We're going to win the White House." Trump won Florida in 2016.

Stay with FOX 35 News for full election coverage all leading up to Election Day on November 3.