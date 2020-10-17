Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to visit Orlando on Monday

article

Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris will make two stops in Florida on Monday -- the first day of in-person early voting in the state.

Harris will travel to Orlando and Jacksonville. The campaign said Saturday that additional details of her trip will be released at a later time.

Biden's wife, Jill, made a campaign stop in Lake Mary on Friday on behalf of her husband who is up against President Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

The 'Women for Biden' event was held at a private home. The longtime educator’s speech focused on education.

She also encouraged people to go out and vote as early voting is set to begin. Grace Nelson, the wife of former senator Bill Nelson, also spoke at the event.

Trump was in Sanford, Miami, Fort Myers, and Ocala this week campaigning with less than 3 weeks until Election Day. Donald Trump Jr. will campaign in Ormond Beach on Saturday.

