Biden calls Fox News' reporter Peter Doocy ‘stupid son of a b----’ following inflation question

President Joe Biden called Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy "a stupid son of a b----" following a question Doocy asked regarding inflation on Monday.

Doocy asked the president if he would "take questions about inflation" as a White House event on Biden administration efforts against inflation was wrapping up.

"Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?" Doocy asked.

As Doocy was being escorted out of the building, Biden who appeared to believe his microphone was off, could be heard responding sarcastically, "No, that’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a b----."

The White House did not immediately respond to FOX TV Stations for a request to comment.

Doocy has engaged in political jousting with the Biden administration in the past. During one of his rare news conferences as president, President Biden found himself in a heated exchange with Doocy who has been relentlessly critical of the administration.

"You always ask me the nicest questions," Biden said to Doocy during the Jan. 19 presser.

"I have a whole binder full," responded Doocy.

"I know you do," Biden said. "None of them make a lot of sense to me. Fire away."

He chuckled when Doocy asked, "Why are you trying so hard in your first year to pull the country so far to the left?"

"Well, I’m not," Biden replied.

"You guys have been trying to convince me that I’m Bernie Sanders," Biden said. "I’m not. I like him. I’m not Bernie Sanders. I’m not a socialist. I’m a mainstream Democrat."

For his part, Doocy appeared to laugh off the insult.

"Yeah, nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true," Doocy said while reporting from the White House on the Fox News Channel.

Biden was meeting with the Competition Council and members of his cabinet Monday to discuss ways to lower prices for American families.

From a FOX News article, it appears Biden and Doocy spoke after the exchange.

Appearing on "Hannity," Doocy said the president reached out to him "within about an hour of that exchange."

"He said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,'" Doocy said. "And we went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I'm always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, ‘You got to.’ And that's a quote from the president, so I'll keep doing it."

When Fox News' Sean Hannity asked if Biden apologized, Doocy responded, "He cleared the air and I appreciate it."

"We had a nice call," Doocy said.

