Got $44? Fly out of Orlando to popular fall destinations with JetBlue's new sale

Looking to get away this fall? JetBlue Airways is helping travelers do just that with a fall sale that can fly you out of Orlando starting at $44.

There are quite a few destination options for travelers out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) to visit during the "All for Fall" sale, including Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C. and North Carolina, to name a few.

You'll have to act fast though, since the sale only runs from Tuesday to Thursday for travel between September 6 and November 15. The sale also excludes flights on Fridays and Sundays.

Here's a look at all the one-way routes out of MCO eligible for JetBlue's "All for Fall" sale:

Raleigh (RDU) starting at $44

Syracuse (SYR) starting at $49

Buffalo (BUF) starting at $54

New York (LGA) starting at $54

New York (JFK) starting at $54

Newark (EWR) starting at $54

Richmond (RIC) starting at $54

Washington (DCA) starting at $54

Albany (ALB) starting at $59

Providence (PVD) starting at $64

Hartford (BDL) starting at $69

Los Angeles (LAX) starting at $69

Westchester (HPN) starting at $69

Aguadilla (BQN) starting at $96

San José (SJO) starting at $119

