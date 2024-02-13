The top Italian restaurants in Orlando, according to Yelp

You can experience the rich flavors of Italy without ever leaving Orlando – and a recently published list can help you decide where to get your mozzarella or marinara fix.

Stacker compiled a roundup of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Orlando using ratings from Yelp.

"Luckily, today you don't need to be in a major metropolis like New York or Los Angeles or an area with a large Italian or Italian American community to score top-notch buon cibo," Stacker said about its list. "You can find excellent Italian offerings in almost every city from coast to coast."

The top-rated Italian restaurant in Orlando is Daninos Trattoria near the theme parks with a 4.5/5 rating on Yelp, according to Stacker.

Here's a look at the top 10:

Daninos Trattoria V Pizza Stasio's Tornatore's Restaurant and Italian Market 1803 Pizza Kitchen Muzzarella Pizza & Italian Kitchen Primo Piatto Mia's Italian Kitchen Pizzeria Del-Dio Turci Pasta

