The top Italian restaurants in Orlando, according to Yelp

By Dani Medina
Published 
ORLANDO, Fla. - You can experience the rich flavors of Italy without ever leaving Orlando – and a recently published list can help you decide where to get your mozzarella or marinara fix

Stacker compiled a roundup of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Orlando using ratings from Yelp

"Luckily, today you don't need to be in a major metropolis like New York or Los Angeles or an area with a large Italian or Italian American community to score top-notch buon cibo," Stacker said about its list. "You can find excellent Italian offerings in almost every city from coast to coast." 

The top-rated Italian restaurant in Orlando is Daninos Trattoria near the theme parks with a 4.5/5 rating on Yelp, according to Stacker. 

Here's a look at the top 10:

  1. Daninos Trattoria
  2. V Pizza
  3. Stasio's
  4. Tornatore's Restaurant and Italian Market
  5. 1803 Pizza Kitchen
  6. Muzzarella Pizza & Italian Kitchen
  7. Primo Piatto
  8. Mia's Italian Kitchen
  9. Pizzeria Del-Dio
  10. Turci Pasta

