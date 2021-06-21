Ben Crump: Woman suing Planet Fitness, claims racial discrimination

A woman suing a Planet Fitness franchise that’s owned by Sunshine Fitness.

Her attorneys claim T’unica Mitchell was passed up for management positions at several different Planet Fitness locations across the area in the five years she has been with the company. Most recently she had applied for a management position at a location in Leesburg.

Attorney Ben Crump spoke about the case in front of Orlando’s federal courthouse Monday after he filed a lawsuit against the company claiming she was racially discriminated against.

Sunshine Fitness has released a statement on the lawsuit:

"At Sunshine Fitness Management, we have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind, ever. It is our mission to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, inclusive, non-intimidating environment and that includes for our members and employees.

"We have been and will continue to be a company that is deeply committed to inclusivity. In fact, nearly 25% of the general managers at Sunshine Fitness Management identify as Black or African American and nearly 50% identify as a minority.

"It is and will always be a priority for us to provide a safe environment free of discrimination. It should also be noted that this employee who filed the claim is a current employee.

"We strongly deny the allegations made in this claim. As a matter of policy, we cannot comment further on pending litigation."

