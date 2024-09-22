Beloved Maitland sandwich shop set to reopen tomorrow after almost two week closure

Kappy's Subs a beloved sandwich shop in Maitland, will be reopening their doors on Monday.

This comes after they announced two weeks ago they would be closing up shop because they couldn't reach a lease agreement with the new landlord.

When Kappy's initially announced the closure, the community rallied in support.

"It's been an absolute honor for me and my family to serve this community for the past 57 years. We deeply appreciate everyone who has walked through our doors throughout our time in service and will miss being able to feed ya'll everyday," wrote Executive Chef Adam Milsom on Facebook.

"Closing Kappy's is the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life and I have been brought to tears on several occasions in the past few days. Believe me, this is not how we want to go out and is as sudden a surprise to us as it is to everyone else."

This post alone was shared 1,400 times and had over 600 comments.

Lines of people formed outside the shop for what the owners and employees thought would be their final days in business after a half-century of serving the Maitland community.

After an almost two-week closure, the shop will be back to serving their regulars once again.

"Thank you all for your support. We truly could not have saved Kappy's without the love of our community," Kappy's Subs said in a Facebook post, which included a link to an article by the Orlando Sentinel, which broke the news.

"We will reopen Monday, September 23rd."