Iconic Kappy's Subs in Maitland closing its doors after more than five decades: ‘Been brought to tears’

An iconic Central Florida restaurant will be closing its doors permanently this weekend after over five decades of serving up sub sandwiches and other treats.

Kappy's Subs announced the closure late Monday afternoon in a Facebook post. The restaurant features cheesesteaks, deli subs, hot dogs, burgers and shakes.

"The people who bought the Kappy's property did not negotiate in good faith with us to extend our lease and as such we do not have a restaurant to operate out of and will be forced to close," read the post by Kappy's Executive Chef Adam Milsom.

"Closing Kappy's is the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life and I have been brought to tears on several occasions in the past few days." — Adam Milsom, Kappy's Executive Chef

Kappy's Subs is located at 501 N. Orlando Ave. in Maitland. The area, which is located a few blocks south of the Maitland SunRail station, has had lots of development in recent years with the addition of apartment buildings, restaurants, and shopping complexes.

"We deeply appreciate everyone who has walked through our doors throughout our time in service and will miss being able to feed y'all every day. Closing Kappy's is the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life and I have been brought to tears on several occasions in the past few days," Milsom wrote. "Believe me, this is not how we want to go out and is as sudden a surprise to us as it is to everyone else."

Fans of the sub-shop expressed sadness over the news.

"Kappy's Subs, sad to see you go! I hope brighter days ahead for you and your family. The community will miss you," wrote Lilo Rox.

"You have been a family favorite since we moved here 20 years ago," wrote Ed Walsh.

"My heart is broken," Patrice Campitelli added. "Kappy’s to hundreds of us, equals home. The ties grow deeper that a cheesesteak sub and a milkshake. The Kaplans are Family."

FOX 35 visited Kappy's Subs a year ago to see how the viral purple Kappy's cheesesteak sub is made. The special Orlando City Soccer tribute sandwich sold at Exploria Stadium was a twist on a classic creation that's been a part of its menu since 1967.

The restaurant's last day of operation will be Saturday, Sept. 14.

"We will be open until we run out of food or Saturday at the latest, and we will endeavor to serve as many of you as possible," Milsom added. "We want to be remembered as people who did our best until the very end."