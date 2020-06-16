Belle Isle police search for person of interest in shooting of juvenile

article

Belle Isle police are looking for a person of interest believed to be connected to the shooting of a juvenile.

In a Facebook post, investigators say it happened at McCoy's Barber Shop on McCoy Road.

In the post, it said a juvenile was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital and is in stable condition after being shot in the face.

"Multiple agencies are involved in seeking an African-American male wearing black shorts gray/white shirt and red shoes, who is a person of interest. A black Chevy impala and black Dodge Charger were also reported to be involved," Belle Isle police said in its Facebook post.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Orange County non-emergency line at 407-836-4357.