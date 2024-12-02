Behind the scenes: Amazon warehouse buzzing on Cyber Monday

Millions are trying to find the hottest Cyber Monday deals.

Shoppers are expected to set a new record and spend $13 billion on Monday alone, according to Adobe Inc.

Amazon is one retailer seeing the surge and trying to speed up how soon shoppers will see their gifts arrive.

FOX 35 got a behind the scenes look at what it's like to be inside an Amazon warehouse during one of the busiest days of the year.

It’s like Santa’s workshop but with robots. Hundreds of Amazon robots were being used to move tall product shelves through the 250,000 square foot warehouse.

"Faster, more efficient and ultimately more safer for our associates," said Daniel Sweder about the model. He’s a site leader in the warehouse.

Another reason Amazon is using robots is to make it easier on employees.

Before the robots, Sweder says workers walked 14 miles a day on their shifts.

"Everyone knows we’re delivering for customers, and that makes us happy," said Marc Heintzman, who’s an Amazon spokesperson.

Customers may be even happier this holiday season because the warehouse on Air Commerce Parkway specializes in same-day delivery. You can place an order in the morning and get it before the sun goes down.

Amazon says they keep essential items like pet food, kitchen items and popular gifts always stocked on site.

"People buying holiday gifts for sure, but people continue to buy their everyday items," added Heintzman. "If they’re hosting a holiday party, you know they’re getting their decorations, their plateware."

Amazon is also building on artificial intelligence to help consumers shop smarter.

The AI assistant "Rufus" helps summarize customer reviews and helps you figure out the sizing of your body or in your room.

With tons of packages moving through the warehouse this holiday season, Amazon is also using flex drivers to speed up how fast people get their products.

"They have the flexibility to deliver when they feel they have time to," concluded Sweder.

The same-day delivery warehouse model is something Amazon wants to expand nationwide.

