Bear cub named Rickie returns to Brevard Zoo after release

The Brief A Florida black bear cub has been returned to the Brevard Zoo after becoming "overly friendly" toward people. Rickie was initially brought to the zoo last year after she was found orphaned in northern Florida. Zoo officials say Rickie is getting to know the other permanent bear residents at the zoo.



An orphaned Florida black bear cub that was released back into the wild after being rehabilitated has returned to the Brevard Zoo.

Rickie was released last year but has been brought back to the zoo as a permanent resident after becoming "overly friendly" toward people, according to zoo officials.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"Despite taking every effort to ensure she did not associate humans with food, it was found that Rickie was being offered human food by members of the public during the months following her release," Brevard Zoo said in a social media post.

The decision to bring Rickie back was made to prevent any "possible human-bear conflict," according to the zoo.

Rickie joins the zoo's other permanent bear residents, including Brody, Betty and Cheyenne.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The backstory:

Rickie was just six weeks old and 2.5 pounds when she was rescued and brought to the zoo.

Florida Fish and Wildlife found her in northern Florida last April after she was separated from her family.

She was the smallest cub the Brevard Zoo had ever cared for, officials said.

After Rickie received a full veterinary checkup, she was taken to the East Coast Zoological Foundation's Black Bear Rehabilitation Center at the zoo.

For the next few months, animal care teams worked to get Rickie ready to be released back into the wild. The team disguised themselves in grille suits and took other measures when delivering Rickie's food to prevent the cub from imprinting on them and becoming too comfortable with humans.

After gaining enough weight and learning key bear behaviors, Rickie was released back into the wild with several other cubs. However, months later, she was brought back to the zoo.

Brevard said that of the 17 bears it has rehabilitated and released, Rickie is the only one that had to be returned to its care.