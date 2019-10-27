Beach patrol: Surfer received minor cuts after jumping off board and onto shark
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Beach Patrol officials say a surfer jumped off his board and onto a shark in New Smyrna Beach.
Officials were called to the inlet at New Smyrna Beach at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.
They say a 27-year-old man was surfing when he jumped off his board and onto a shark.
Officials say he received minor cuts and was treated at the scene.
They say the surfer drove himself home to Orlando after the whole ordeal.