Beach patrol: Surfer received minor cuts after jumping off board and onto shark

Volusia County Beach Patrol officials say a surfer jumped off his board and onto a shark in New Smyrna Beach.

Officials were called to the inlet at New Smyrna Beach at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

They say a 27-year-old man was surfing when he jumped off his board and onto a shark.

Officials say he received minor cuts and was treated at the scene.

They say the surfer drove himself home to Orlando after the whole ordeal.