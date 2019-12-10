Bay Area woman with disabilities avoids deportation for now

article



A Concord woman who has a life-threatening disability will be allowed to stay in the United States to receive critical treatments for at least two more years, giving her family a temporary reprieve.

"I can think of nobody more deserving than Isabel Bueso and her family to stay in our community and receive life-saving treatment," U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier posted on Facebook on Monday. He had introduced a bill in September that would let the Bueso family remain in the U.S.

"While we celebrate today, we remain committed to finding a long-term solution for Isabel and the hundreds of others whose lives were upended," he added.

The East Bay Times and San Francisco Chronicle reported that Bueso, 24, will not face immediate deportation, as her "deferred action" status was approved.

The young woman had received a letter Aug. 31 from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services saying her authorization to live here had expired and wouldn’t be extended, as it had been many times before.

The letter said if her family didn’t leave within 33 days, proceedings to deport them could be initiated. Another 400 or so "deferred action requests" were also denied, federal immigration officials confirmed at hearings in September. Deferred action is defined as “a discretionary determination to defer a deportation of an individual as an act of prosecutorial discretion.”

While Bueso's case has been spotlighted, the fate of the others isn't publicly known.

Her doctors said she would die in her home country of Guatemala because the enzyme treatment she gets at UCSF Children’s Benioff in Oakland is not available there.

Her attorney went to the media to shed light on her situation. Rallies were held for her. And she was invited to testify before Congress about what she and others are going through.

Bueso suffers from mucopolysaccharidoses, a rare, deadly genetic disorder. At the invitation of her doctors, Bueso has been participating in a clinical study and receiving weekly infusions, which are covered by private medical insurance.