Barbie Truck Tour returns to Orlando this weekend with exclusive merch

Live out your Barbie fantasies when the Dreamhouse Living Tour makes another stop in Orlando this week!

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour first stopped in Orlando last July, and it'll be back on Saturday. The Barbie truck will be parked at Waterford Lakes Town Center near TJ Maxx between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday's Orlando stop marks the last Florida stop on this leg of the Barbie Truck Tour. Earlier this month, it made stops in Sunrise, Aventura and Doral.

Courtesy: Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour

At the event, you can snag exclusive Barbie Truck Tour merch, including some of the following items:

Graphic T-shirt

Hoodie

Denim jacket

Baseball cap

Throw blanket tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouch set

Coasters

Glass tumbler

Glass mug

Accessories cup

Thermal bottle

You do not need to purchase a ticket to stop by the Barbie truck.

Click here for more information about the Orlando event.