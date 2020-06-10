Backstreet Boy behind new luxury condo project in Cocoa Beach

article

You know him as one of the Backstreet Boys. Howie Dorough sold millions of records with the group and racked up a lot of music awards.

What you may not know is the famous boy band singer is a Brevard County resident. Lately, he’s been busy developing real estate right here in central Florida!

“I think some of the hardcore Howie fans or Backstreet fans know about me doing it,” Howie said.

Howie and his brother John, who are both from Orlando, started their development company back in 1997.

“He just always wanted to look out for me and make sure I was smart about my business for the future not knowing exactly where the Backstreet Boys career would go,” Howie said about his brother.

While BSB ended up doing just fine, the brothers developed several projects on the Space Coast. Right now, they’re in the midst of one of their biggest projects yet – luxury condos in the heart of Cocoa Beach. It’s a $35 million team effort.

“I feel like we’re bringing an organic slice of South Beach here to downtown Cocoa Beach,” Howie said.

The Surf at Cocoa beach is set to go up along Atlantic Avenue right on the beach. It has retail space and 25 condos ranging from $800,000 to $2.2 million.

“It’s a beautiful building that has wrap-around glass balconies, 10 to 11-foot ceilings, an amazing second floor hangout area with clubhouse and pool,” Howie said.

Several people are involved in the project. The “Dorough Brothers” developers include Howie and John Dorough and Dale Cox. The visionary is Charles Boyd. The architects are Dave Jackson and Andrew Kirschner of Jackson Kirschner. Christopher Burton is the general contractor and Alyssa Boyd, of Sand Dollar Realty of Brevard, is the real estate broker for the building.

The group hopes to break ground in late summer or early fall. Once the project begins, it will take a couple of years to complete.

The condos already up for sale and Howie says he’ll probably end up buying one himself. Will his famous friends be joining?

“The door is always open to them. I would even give them a Backstreet Boy discount on one of the units if they wanted,” he said.

A music icon is letting his creativity translate into another passion. Leaving his mark in music and his own community.

“I feel like Cocoa Beach, you know Brevard is such a hidden gem to me. I’ve got my family, our roots are planted here now,” Howie said.

For more information on the project, click here.