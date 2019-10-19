Back-to-school tax 'holiday' proposed

article

A Senate Republican has proposed holding a 10-day back-to-school tax “holiday” as children get ready to return to classes next year.

Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, filed the bill (SB 542) this week for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14. Under it, the holiday period for most items would last from July 31 through Aug. 9.

Shoppers would not have to pay sales taxes on clothing items costing $60 or less, school supplies costing $15 or less, and personal computers and computer accessories costing $1,000 or less.

The tax holiday for computers and computer accessories would be one day shorter, lasting from Aug. 1 through Aug. 9, according to the bill.

Lawmakers during the past two decades have routinely approved sales-tax holidays, though the lengths of the periods and details or the exemptions have varied.