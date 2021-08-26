‘Baby shark?’ Video shows fin approaching girl swimming along shore

A woman captured the moment a fin could be seen coming toward her daughter as she swam in the surf.

She said that the incident happened on Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sunday.

The footage filmed by mom Nicole Oister showed her daughter making a run for land after spotting what appeared to be a fin in the water.

"I ended the video after I saw my daughter running from the water," Oister told news partner Storyful. "I thought maybe she had been stung by a jellyfish. She was screaming that she saw a fin coming toward her."

She added, "once my husband and I were able to calm her down, we checked to see if we had captured the shark on video."

She also posted about the incident on Facebook, stating "you can see whatever it is coming from the left towards her and she spots it and runs. Baby shark? A guy saw it coming towards her and said it could’ve very well been a baby shark."

Storyful contributed to this report.