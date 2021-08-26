FWC: Daytona Beach man 'intentionally' hit alligator with mower blades, destroys nest

article

A man was arrested after Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) says he hit an alligator with mower machinery used to cut grass and destroyed a nest of eggs.

Steven Dariff is currently out of jail on bond.

According to a report from FWC, a witness said he saw Dariff in the area of Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona Beach clearing brush with a large tractor with a mower attachment in June. A 6-foot gator apparently left the water and walked into the path of the tractor.

Dariff reportedly scared the gator away by hitting the water with the mower blades. The gator again came onto the bank and that's when the witness says Dariff turned the tractor around and drove back toward the alligator.

The witness says Dariff then dropped the mowing blades on top of the alligator, severely wounding it. The incident was captured on cellphone video.

Officers say the alligator was located and it had severe lacerations to its head, eyes, back, legs and tail.

The gator was captured by FWC officers and humanely euthanized. Several broken eggshells from an alligator nest were also located at the scene, officers said.

Dariff reportedly told officers he was trying to scare the gator away when it lunged at the mower and was hit by the blades. He said he didn't realize he hit the alligator until he saw the exposed eggs.

Officers believe he intentionally struck the gator and destroyed the nest based on evidence at the scene.

Dariff is facing charges of felony cruelty to animals and illegal killing, possessing, or capturing of alligators.

