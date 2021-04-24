Baby deer rescued after being attacked by dogs in Florida

article

A baby deer is being cared for after deputies say it was attacked by dogs in Lakewood Ranch.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Sgt. Hendrickson responded to help the injured little deer on Friday.

The sheriff's office says the little guy is only a day or two days old.

Photos show the baby wrapped in a blanket after being placed in the deputy's vehicle to be taken to a wildlife veterinarian.

"He made sure he was as comfortable as possible," the sheriff's office said.

He is now receiving care at the Wildlife, Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center.

Earlier this month, a baby deer was found on a road in Brevard County next to his mother that was killed after being hit by a car. The baby deer is in the care of Creature Safe Place, Inc. "where he will have a chance at life and getting back to the wild when he’s ready."

