Baby alligators hatch and take first swim at Australian reptile park

This is too cute! Two baby alligators hatched and took their first swim at the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales.

The park said the pair, named Thor and Loki, emerged from their eggs following their incubation "looking like something from Jurassic Park."

The park said keepers "raided" the alligator nests to incubate the eggs, preventing them from "being eaten by cannibalistic alligators and to protect them from the harsh Australian summer."

This video, shared by Australian Reptile Park, shows the hatchlings taking their first dip in the water.

