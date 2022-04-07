'Cookie' the dog gets adopted after spending 100 days at Orlando shelter

article

Cookie has found her happy ending!

After spending nearly 100 day at Orange County Animal Services, the adorable pooch has found her forever home.

"Cookie has been sprung free by the Hudgins family," the shelter wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "We'd like to extend a special thank you to Cookie's new family and everyone who helped share her story."

TRENDING: Shaquille O'Neal to open Big Chicken restaurants in Florida

The shelter shared a video of Cookie being told she got adopted and then hopping in the car with her new momma!

While Cookie now spends her days with a new loving family, the shelter wants to remind residents that there are plenty of other dogs that need homes, including 3-year-old MJ, who is now their longest resident. MJ has been in the shelter's care for 92 days.

To adopt MJ or another furry friend, go to the shelter's website.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.