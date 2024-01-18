How to watch Axiom Space's Ax-3 mission launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Center

Stream FOX 35 News:

Axiom Space and SpaxeX are slated to launch an all-European crew to the International Space Station on Thursday afternoon.

Four astronauts – Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Walter Villadei of Italy, Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey, and ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden – will head to the International Space Station for nearly two weeks to conduct various science experiments and research in micogravity, before heading back home to Earth, according to NASA.

(L-R) Ax-3 Mission Specialist Marcus Wandt, Pilot Walter Villadei, Commander Michael López-Alegría, Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı (Credit: Axiom Space)

The launch is scheduled for 4:49 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Its previous Wednesday launch date was scrubbed to allow for additional pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the vehicle, SpaceX said.

How to watch Ax-3 launch

FOX 35 will livestream the Ax-3 mission on its website, and there are different ways you can watch.