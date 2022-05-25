Average home price in Florida rises to over $400,000, report says

How much does it cost to own a home in Florida? Over $400,000.

The median sale price for a single-family home was $410,000 in April 2022 – a $13,000 increase from March 2022, and $73,000 more than April 2021, according to the latest market report from the Florida Realtors trade association.

While the median sale price was $410,000, the average sale price was $597,719, 12.8% higher than April 2021, and $20,000 more than March 2022, according to the report.

There were 32,409 new listings, 28,171 closed sales, and the median time to contract was eight days, compared to 35,019 new listings, 30,793 closed sales, and nine days to contract in March, the report said.

Median sale price by month (last six months):

Advertisement

March 2022: $396,558

February 2022: $381,481

January 2022: $375,000

December 2021: $373,990

November 2021: $364,900

October 2021: $358,950



