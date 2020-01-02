Authorities seek answers after man found unconscious

Authorities in Brevard County are seeking answers after a man was found badly beaten and unresponsive on a Palm Bay road.

Detectives want to know what happened to Brennan Navarre, 19, of Melbourne. He was found on Wingham Drive earlier this week bleeding, swollen and wearing only boxers, according to police. The area, which is referred to as "The Compound," is largely undeveloped.

Detectives say he is so badly beaten, he is unable to talk. He remains in critical condition at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

No arrests have been made in the case and anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).