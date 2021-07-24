Authorities investigating 3 deadly crashes in 24 hours in Central Florida

Three people were killed in three separate accidents around Central Florida within 24 hours.

The first happened on Interstate 95 in Volusia County on Saturday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man was first struck by a southbound car in Volusia County just before 6 a.m. The vehicle didn’t stop and investigators said it is unknown whether the driver knew it hit the man.

A second car was then unable to avoid the man and also struck him. The Florida Highway Patrol said other vehicles also ran over the body.

"Troopers believe multiple vehicles ran over (the pedestrian) after the initial collision. A semi-truck driver and another vehicle driver contacted FHP to say they had possibly run over human debris in the roadway," the highway patrol said in a news release.

In Orange County, a 77-year-old man was killed while riding his bike near the University of Central Florida on Saturday. FHP says a 19-year-old driver crashed into the man, throwing him from his bike. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

In Apopka, a woman died and a man is in critical condition after a head-on crash on Plymouth Sorrento Road on Friday night.

Troopers say for an unknown reason, the man, who was driving southbound, crossed over into the northbound lanes, hitting the woman head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.