Melbourne truck crash caught on camera sends car airborne leaving 3 hospitalized

The Brief A truck slammed into a stopped car at a West Melbourne stoplight, launching it into the air and crumpling both vehicles. Witness Beauregarde McDonald said the truck was driving erratically, forcing him to speed away before the collision and capture the crash on video. Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and police say the investigation is ongoing with no arrests or citations yet.



A truck collided with a car stopped at a traffic light in West Melbourne, launching it into the air and crumpling both vehicles, a witness said.

Beauregarde McDonald, a delivery driver who captured the crash on video, said he saw the truck driving erratically moments before the collision.

"In the rearview mirror, I saw the most erratic driving I had ever seen in my life," McDonald said.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

McDonald said he pulled over to avoid the truck, then helped the driver and passenger of the white car after the crash.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

West Melbourne police said three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests or citations have been issued, and the investigation is ongoing.