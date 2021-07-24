Tracking the Tropics: System near Florida has 60% chance of developing, could move across peninsula

article

Happy weekend, East Central Florida. We have another hot and humid day ahead, but conditions will be drier than the last several days.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking an area of weak low pressure located 200 miles east of Daytona Beach.

Overnight, the shower and thunderstorm activity increased, so as of 8 a.m., the National Hurricane Center upgraded the chance for development to 60% over the next two to five days.

We could have a tropical depression forming as early as late this weekend. Most of the storms associated with this system are located south and east of the circulation.

Dry air is filling in on the west side. This will keep East Central Florida rather dry today.

Isolated showers and storms are possible later today.

The coast will be breezy, with winds out of the northeast. Keep in mind, there is a high risk for rip currents at east coast beaches. It is not recommended to swim, but if you do, do make sure to swim near a lifeguard.

Afternoon highs across the interior will be in the low 90s and upper 80s along the coast. Rain chances increase on Sunday and into early next week as this low-pressure system is forecast to move over the peninsula.

