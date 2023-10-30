Florida firefighter 1 of 2 Americans featured in steamy Australian calendar: 'I think people might enjoy that'

Just two American firefighters got the opportunity to be flown out to Australia to be featured in an annual calendar that brings heroes and animals together – and one of them is from right here in Florida.

Caden Troy of St. Lucie County is among over 25 firefighters from aviation, military and urban fire departments who were highlighted in the 31st edition of the Australian Firefighter Calendar. Since the calendars are so popular in the United States, two American firefighters were flown out to take part in the month-long photoshoot, according to a press release.

The annual calendar, first launched in 1993, has donated over 3.4 million Australian dollars to charities Down Under.

"The Australian Firefighters Calendar is found on the walls of supporters in over 90 countries around the world. The firefighters from the calendar are in hot demand to appear on some of the most popular TV shows and magazines around the world," according to the Australian Firefighters Calendar. "From Germany to Taiwan, to the US and Japan, the firefighters from the calendar use their popularity to continue the message of conservation for Australian Wildlife."

Among the charities supported are The Queensland Koala Society, Kids with Cancer Foundation, Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital and Safe Haven Animal Rescue. The Australian Firefighter Calendar also supports U.S. charities, something it has done for the third year in a row, according to a press release. That includes the Florida Wildlife Project in Fort Lauderdale.

"As with all of our wildlife projects, the goal of these projects is to give the wildlife facilities the ability to better care for their animals and to increase their lifesaving capabilities," according to a press release. "Fostering the rehabilitation of the tortoise helps to protect a keystone species and the many other species that benefit from their survival. Many other animals use the old tortoise burrows for their own survival, so there are many benefits to preserving the gopher tortoise."

MORE FLORIDA HEADLINES : Florida deputies on the hunt for elusive 'Booty Patrol' roaming streets, pulling drivers over

Florida firefighter featured in Australian Firefighter Calendar

Troy, a 27-year-old firefighter and paramedic for the St. Lucie County Fire District, was one of two Americans featured in the calendar. The other was Jacob Hacker of Ohio.

Caden Troy (Photo credit: Australian Firefighters Calendar)

"I have had a love for firefighting ever since I was a kid visiting my dad at the station he worked at. The brotherhood and camaraderie was always something I strived for but never fully understood until I joined the fire service 6 years ago," Troy said in a statement. "That family atmosphere is exactly what I found when I was asked to be a part of the 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar."

Story continues below gallery:

Image 1 of 42 ▼ Photo credit: Australian Firefighters Calendar

He went on to detail his experience in Australia shooting the calendar.

"I was able to firsthand see the amazing people, animals, and unique environment that Australia has to offer," he said. "Most importantly I had the opportunity to interact with the numerous charities and foundations that the calendar benefits and learn of the importance of conservation efforts in order to protect our wildlife and environment. We live on one shared planet and this is a message I am more than happy to take back to the States and share with my audience.

"And oh yeah, I almost forgot…ripped Firefighters with adorable animals. I think people might enjoy that as well."

There are six editions of this year's calendar, featuring dogs, cats, mixed animals and classic photos. Fans in the U.S. can purchase a calendar by clicking this link.