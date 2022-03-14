Auburndale man arrested in Georgia following 'suspicious disappearance' of 81-year-old man, deputies say

A Polk County man is facing a murder charge after he was found and arrested in Georgia.

According to the sheriff's office, 30-year-old David Jesse Williams was on several charges including tampering with evidence and grand theft.

The arrest came after the "suspicious disappearance" of an 81-year-old man who is also from Auburndale.

Williams is in custody in Georgia.

No other details were provided. Officials said they will release additional information "at a later time."